Pointers’ strong 2nd half topples Blue Devils, 60-42

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Pointers have had a busy schedule as of late and they were back in action again Tuesday night.

The Pointers were supposed to face Fairland at home, but after the Dragons went into quarantine, South Point shuffled up the schedule to host Gallia Academy instead.

Gallia Academy hosted South Point last Friday in a blowout win for the Pointers, and they were able to take care of business again against the Blue Devils on Tuesday 60-42.

South Point started off slow, which has become a bit of a bad habit for the Pointers and they trailed at the end of the first quarter.

South Point head coach Travis Wise wasn’t pleased, but will take the win.

“A little flat coming out, not good enough from the free throw line still. But, a win is a win and we will take it coming off a loss on Saturday. This gets us back on track with an OVC win and what we want to accomplish,” said Wise.

Austin Webb led the game in scoring with 22 points and added 5 rebounds for the Pointers. The senior scored 11 points in the second quarter to take control of the game before the half.

Isaac Clary made an impact for the Blue Devils with 9 points at the half. The 6’8 sophomore took advantage of his size mismatches, but struggled to get good post position against the South Point post defense.

“(Xander) Dornon did about as well as you could ask on a kid that size. He is improving every game,” added Wise about his junior center.

Gallia Academy trailed at the half 31-21, but started the third on a 9-2 run and brought the game within three points of South Point. Wise took a timeout and Nakyan Turner picked up his play with 7 points in the final four minutes of the quarter. Webb added another triple as well to take back momentum for the Pointers 47-32.

South Point held on in the fourth to cruise to a victory and get back in the win column following a tough loss to Eastern Brown. The Pointers travel to Rock Hill on Friday night.

Gallipolis 10 11 11 10 = 42

South Point 9 22 16 13 = 60

GALLIA ACADEMY (3-5, 1-4): Cooper Davis 1-3 1-3 2-4 7, Kenyon Franklin 2-5 1-4 1-2 9, Brody Fellure 0-2 3-4 3-4 9, Carson Call 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Isaac Clary 0-0 6-11 2-9 14, Noah Vanco 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Drake Phillips 0-0 0-1 1-2 1, Connor Walter 0-0 0-2 2-2 2. Totals: 3-12 11-26 11-23 42. Rebounds: 25 (Clary 11). Turnovers: 19. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (8-2, 6-1): Austin Webb 2-3 7-11 2-4 22, Nakyan Turner 1-2 2-9 4-7 11, Mason Kazee 1-1 4-5 1-2 12, Darryl Taylor 0-0 2-4 3-5 7, Jake Adams 0-2 1-2 0-0 2, Xander Dornon 0-0 1-4 0-0 2, Jordan Ermalovich 0-0 0-2 2-2 2, Malik Pegram 0-0 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 4-9 18-38 12-20 60. Rebounds: 24 (Webb 5, Taylor 5). Turnovers: 9. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.