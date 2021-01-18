January 18, 2021

Thomas Hayden

By Obituaries

Published 9:56 am Monday, January 18, 2021

Thomas Hayden

Thomas Michael Hayden, 66, of Proctorville, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Abbyshire Nursing Home, Bidwell.

A graveside military service will be noon Tuesday at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

