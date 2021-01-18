Thomas Hayden
Thomas Michael Hayden, 66, of Proctorville, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Abbyshire Nursing Home, Bidwell.
A graveside military service will be noon Tuesday at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, West Virginia.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
