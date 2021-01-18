January 18, 2021

Published 10:28 am Monday, January 18, 2021

Kathy Clark

Kathy Ward Clark, 74, of South Point, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

No services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

