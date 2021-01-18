James Miller

James Michael Zeke Miller, 69, of Wellington, Florida, formerly of Proctorville, died on Jan. 14, 2021, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.

Per his request, he will be cremated.

There will be a gathering held for family and friends at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, 4–6 p.m. on Friday and a memorial service in Hialeah, Florida.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Huntington.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.