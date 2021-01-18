Cecil Adams

Oct. 27, 1938–Jan. 15, 2021

Cecil “Jack” Adams, 82, of Ironton, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at his residence with his daughter and son in law by his side.

The Carter County, Kentucky native was born Oct. 27, 1938, a son to the late Cecil Adams and the late Pearl Jones Adams.

Jack was a 1956 graduate of Prichard High School in Grayson, Kentucky.

He was a 1954 All-State Kentucky basketball player ending with 2,112 career points in 1956.

He was also an avid University of Kentucky fan.

After graduation, Jack entered the United States Army, serving in the 101st Airborne Army Division from 1960–1963.

After serving his country, Jack worked for A/K Steel in Ashland, Kentucky until his retirement in 2002.

He was a member of the El Hasa Shriners in Ashland, Kentucky and the Ironton Elks #177 in Ohio.

He loved boating and jet skiing on the Ohio River as well as taking long jet ski trips with his buddies. He was a member of the Holiday Point Marina.

He attended C3 Church in South Point.

Jack loved his time spent with friends every morning at the Ironton McDonalds, every afternoon at The Peddlers restaurant, and his family and granddaughters at local sporting events in the evenings and on weekends.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by brothers, Billy J. Adams, Paul Adams and Chester Adams; and sisters, Helen Jean King and Jay Claxon.

He is survived by his daughter, Brooke (John) Scott, of Ironton; granddaughter, Haven Noel of Ironton; sister, Betty Stanley of Grayson, Kentucky; the son he never had, Randall Krumm, of Ironton; and very special former son-in-law, Craig Noel.

He will truly be missed by so many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and countless amounts of special friends he has made in his lifetime. But most importantly, he will be missed by his daughter, Brooke, who never thought nothing less of him than her hero and best friend.

A memorial service will be held at the Veterans Cemetery at a later date and a celebration for Jack’s life will be held May 22, 2021 at the Holiday Point Marina.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Adams family with arrangements for Jack

His daughter Brooke would like for everyone to make their donations to the Vanderbilt Melanoma Research Foundation in honor of her father’s life. He far exceeded his life expectancy in his fight with melanoma cancer all thanks to his oncologist who never gave up on him.

To make a memorial gift, please send a check made payable to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Development, Attn: Gift and Donor Services, 3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203. Gifts will support Melanoma Research.

Please include a note with the check or indicate on the memo line that the gift is made in memory of Cecil “Jack” Adams. To make a gift by phone, please call 800-288-0028. Gifts can also be made online at www.VanderbiltHealth.org/giving. Please select the checkbox next to “Dedicate my donation in honor or in memory of someone.”

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.