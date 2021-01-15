Thomas Ratliff

Oct. 2, 1934–Jan. 13, 2021

Thomas C. Ratliff, 86, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021, at King’s Daughter Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The South Point native was born Oct. 2, 1934, a son to the late William Ratliff and Sadie Adkins Ratliff.

Tom attended Ironton City Schools and lived most of his life in Lawrence County.

He was a United States Army Veteran serving overseas in Germany from 1954–1956.

Tom retired from Matlack Trucking Company of Ironton after 27 years of service.

He was a member of the Ironton V.F.W. Post 8850 and the Ironton Moose.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jan Click Ratliff on March 21, 2000; one son, Tim Ratliff; three brothers, Vernal Jack Ratliff, Carl Ratliff and Billie Ratliff; and his sister, Marie Ratliff McCoy.

He is survived by three children: Greg Ratliff, of Bradenton, Florida, Lee Ann Wurts, of Greenup, Kentucky, and Mark Ratliff of North Port, Florida; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild

The Ratliff family will receive friends 10–11 a.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Graveside services will follow in Woodland Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating military graveside rites provided by the V.F.W. Post 8850. Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Ratliff family with arrangements and online condolences may be expressed at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.