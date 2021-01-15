Murphy hits milestone in Lady Hornets’ win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets just keep getting wins. And a few rebounds from Kaleigh Murphy.

The Coal Grove junior forward has been getting double digit rebounds most of the season and it has paid off as she grabbed her 500th career rebound on Thursday in a 62-43 win over the Rock Hill Redwomen in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

“The shining light of the game was Murphy getting her 500th rebound. That’s a huge accomplishment for a junior,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Rick Roach.

Coal Grove is now 13-1 overall and sits atop the OVC at 9-1.

Addi Dillow — who has spent her career racking up points — continued her scoring pace with a game-high 27 points. Murphy added 15 points to her milestone night and Abbey Hicks added 10 points.

Cigi Pancake scored 13 points, MaKenzie Hanshaw and Hope Easterling had 8 points each to pace the Redwomen (2-12-, 2-5).

Coal Grove led 15-7 after the first quarter as Dillow scored 6 points and Hicks knocked down a 3-pointer.

Dillow had 8 points and Murphy 6 more as Coal Grove went up 32-21 at half. Pancake scored 5 points as she and Hadyn Bailey each hit 3-pointers.

Dillow and Murphy combined for 10 points in the third quarter as the lead grew to 47-29. Four different players scored for the Redwomen.

Both teams had 15 points in the fourth quarter. Dillow led Coal Grove with 6 while Emma Scott and Pancake had 5 points each and both hit 3-pointers.

Coal Grove 15 17 15 15 = 62

Rock Hill 7 14 7 15 = 43

COAL GROVE (13-1, 9-1): Kelsey Fraley 2 0 0-0 4, Elli Holmes 0 0 0-0 0, Addi Dillow 9 9-10 27, Laura Hamm 0 0 0-0 0, Kaleigh Murphy 5 5-8 15, Abbey Hicks 2 2 0-0 10, Rylee Harmon 0 0 0-2 0, Kenadee Keaton 1 0 0-0 2, Jaidyn Griffith 1 0 2-2 4. Totals: 22-66 16-22 62. 3-pt goals: 2. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (2-12, 2-5): Aleigha Matney 1 0 0-0 2, Hadyn Bailey 1 1 0-2 5, Emma Scott 2 1 0-0 7, Hope Easterling 4 0 0-0 8, Jaine Bailey 0 0 0-0 0, Cigi Pancake 3 2 1-2 13, MaKenzie Hanshaw 2 1 1-2 8. Totals: 18-43 2-5 44. 3-pt goals: 5. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.