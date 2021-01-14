Thomas Layne
Thomas Layne
Thomas “Tater” Lee Layne, 60, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at his residence.
A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Aaron Layne Officiating. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
You Might Like
William Willis
William Willis William “Willie” Vernon Willis, 63, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.... read more