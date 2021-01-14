January 14, 2021

Adele Elliott

Published 12:54 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

Adele Elliott

Adele E. Elliott, 69, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

