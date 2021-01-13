January 13, 2021

  32°

Joyce Pike

By Obituaries

Published 9:58 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Joyce Fulton Pike, 81, of Chesapeake, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

