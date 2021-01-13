Joyce Pike
Joyce Fulton Pike, 81, of Chesapeake, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.
Private family services will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
