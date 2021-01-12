January 13, 2021

Charles McCormick

By Obituaries

Published 4:23 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Charles McCormick

Charles “Chuck” Everett McCormick, 63, of Chesapeake, died on Jan. 7, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Debra “Debbie” McCormick.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Rev. Steve Stapleton. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

