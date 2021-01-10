Panthers notch second straight road victory

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GLOUSTER — The Chesapeake Panthers are turning out to be road warriors.

It would have been easy for the Panthers to be road weary-ors after playing a double overtime game at Gallipolis on Friday and winning 86-78, but they came right back on Saturday afternoon and beat the Trimble Tomcats 60-48.

Levi Blankenship seemed to do it all on Friday with 37 points, but his teammates came to the forefront against a talented Trimble team as the Panthers had four players in double figures.

Travis Grim and Devon Bellomy scored 14 points each for the Panthers while Caleb Schneider and Blankenship added 11 each for the Panthers (6-3).

Blake Guffey had a game-high 24 points and Tyler Weber added 10 points to lead Trimble (4-2).

The Panthers jumped out to an 18-12 lead as Grim hit a 3-pointer and scored 10 points. Blankenship and Schneider also hit triples in the quarter.

Guffey had 9 points in the second quarter as Trimble got within 30-25 at the half. Five different players scored for the Panthers.

Guffy scored 6 points and Austin Wisor hit a 3-pointer as Trimble cut the deficit to 43-40. Bellomy had 6 points to help keep the Panthers in front.

Chesapeake’s defense took over in the fourth quarter and limited Trimble to just 8 points.

Nathan Cox and Bellomy had 4 points each and Blankenship scored 5 points including 3-of-3 from the foul line.

Chesapeake host South Point on Tuesday.

Chesapeake 18 12 13 17 = 60

Trimble 12 13 15 8 = 48

CHESAPEAKE (6-3): Caleb Schneider 1 2 3-3 11, Travis Grim 3 1 3-5 14, Nathan Cox 4 0 0-0 8, Levi Blankenship 2 1 4-4 11, Ben Bragg 1 0 0-0 2, Austin Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Devon Bellomy 7 0 0-0 14, Jacob Lemley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 4 10-12 60. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

TRIMBLE (4-2): Will Freeborn 0 0 0-0 0, Tucker Dixon 1 0 0-0 2, Tyler Weber 5 0 0-0 10, Blake Guffey 10 0 4-6 24, Brandon Burdette 0 0 0-0 0, Kaden Kempton 0 0 0-0 0 Austin Wisor 0 2 0-0 6, Bryce Downs 2 0 1-2 5, Cole Wright 0 0 0-0 0, Clarence Jones 0 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 2 6-10 48. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.