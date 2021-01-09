Mahlmeister sparks Flyers over East, 61-28

Jim Walker

SCIOTOVILLE — The Mahl led the maul.

Jimmy Mahlmeister scored a career-high 20 points as he led the St. Joseph Flyers to a 61-28 win over the Sciotoville East Tartans in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Friday.

Mahlmeister hit four 3-pointer and scored 18 of his points in the first half as the starters sat most of the second half.

“We didn’t shoot the ball very well except for Jimmy,” said Flyers’ coach Chris Barnes. “Jimmy shot the ball really well. He is coming on and we’re going to need that from him.”

J.C. Damron added 10 points for the Flyers (5-2, 4-1). Keagan Jackson had 9 points for East (0-6, 0-5).

Mahlmeister hit a trifecta and scored 7 points while Jared Johnson added 4 points as the Flyers took a 13-7 first quarter lead.

Mahlmeister drained three more 3-pointers and scored 11 points while cousin Michael Mahlmeister also had a triple and scored 5 points as the lead grew to 32-14 at the break.

Damron scored 7 points early in the third quarter and the lead ballooned to 44-23.

St. Joseph plays at South Webster on Saturday.

St. Joseph 13 19 12 17 = 61

Sciotoville 7 7 9 5 = 28

ST. JOSEPH (5-2, 4-1): Jackson Rowe 1 0 0-0 2, Will Whaley 0 0 1-2 1, Matt Sheridan 1 0 2-2 4, J.C. Damron 3 0 4-5 10, Jared Johnson 1 0 3-4 7, Michael Mahlmeister 2 1 0-2 7, Jimmy Mahlmeister 3 4 2-2 20, Max Weber 3 0 0-2 6, Jacob Salisbury 1 0 1-4 3, Dru Canter 0 0 0-0 0, Zachary Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Drew Brown 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 6 13-24 61. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.

SCIOTOVILLE (0-6, 0-5): Levi Justice 0 0 0-1 0, Austin Baughman 1 0 0-0 2, Matt Fannery 1 0 0-0 2, Kyle Winston 0 0 2-3 2, Keagan Jackson 0 3 0-2 9, Lauden Pernell 2 0 4-5 8 Jaylon Mayhew 2 0 1-2 5, Gavin Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Rase 0 0 0-0 0, Cam Justice 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 3 7-13 28. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.