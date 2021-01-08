Sandra Mineer

Sandra Kay Mineer, 56, of South Point, died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Christian Family Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.