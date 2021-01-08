Sally Francis
Jan. 15, 1937–Jan. 3 2021
Sally Rae (Ellis) Francis passed away peacefully at home in Marietta, Georgia, on Jan. 3 2021.
She was born on Jan. 15, 1937, in Huntington, West Virginia and lived in Chesapeake, Florida, and Georgia.
She was a lifelong Buckeyes fan as well as a staunch supporter of Marshall.
She was a dedicated dog mom and adored all animals.
She was a Parrothead and always happiest at a Buffett concert.
She was a wonderful mother and a caring friend.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Boutwell; son-in-law Doug Boutwell; and many loving friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choosing.
Robert Worthington
Robert Worthington Feb. 23, 1934–Jan. 6, 2021 Robert F. Worthington, 86, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021,... read more