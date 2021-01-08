Lady Tigers use defense to top Gallia

Jim Walker

GALLIPOLIS — Defense has always been something the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers take pride in playing.

They certainly made coach Doug Graham proud on Thursday.

Ironton turned in a strong defensive effort as they beat the Gallipolis Blue Angels 40-28 and avenged an earlier Ohio Valley Conference 35-32 overtime loss.

“Our girls work hard on defense. They know when the offense isn’t clicking, you can always play defense to keep you in the game,” said Graham.

Ironton played strong defensively to open the game by holding Gallipolis without a field goal for the first 10:52 of the game. During that span, Gallipolis committed 9 turnovers in the first quarter and 6 more in the second quarter.

The Lady Tigers got a 3-pointer and 5 points from Kirsten Williams while Lilly Zornes banged home a triple and it was 8-1 after the first quarter.

Evan Williams drained a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Isabel Morgan made a trifecta as Ironton took a 20-11 lead at the break.

Chanee Cremeens and Koren Truance combined for all 10 Blue Angels’ points in the quarter.

Gallipolis was 0-for-9 from the field before making their field goal.

Kirsten and Evan Williams both hit 3-pointers and Morgan had 3 points as Ironton extended its lead to 31-18.

Maddy Petro scored 5 of Gallipolis’ 7 points in the quarter.

Petro and Preslee Reed scored 4 points each to get Gallipolis within 36-28 with 41 seconds to play, but Ironton was 6-of-7 at the foul line in the fourth quarter including Evan Williams who went 4-for-4.

Isabel Morgan hit a trey and Kirsten Williams 2-for-2 at the line to help Ironton hold on for the win.

Ironton visits Rock Hill on Monday. Gallipolis host St. Joseph on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Ironton 8 12 11 9 = 40

Gallipolis 1 10 7 10 = 28

IRONTON (4-5, 3-4): Mary Lackey 0 0 0-0 0, Chasity Cecil 0 0 0-0 0, Lilly Zornes 1 1 0-0 5, Teegan Carpenter 0 0 0-2 0, Kately Cecil 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Williams 2 2 2-2 12, Isabel Morgan 1 2 1-3 9, Evan Williams 2 2 4-4 14, Gretta Patterson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-44 7-11 40. 3-pt goals: 7-25. Rebounds: 8-O, 19-D = 27 (K. Williams 7, E. Williams 6, Carpenter 6). Turnovers: 13. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

GALLIPOLIS (2-3, 2-3): Chanee Cremeens 1 0 3-4 5, Asia Griffin 0 0 0-0 0, Maddy Petro 4 0 2-4 10, Preslee Reed 3 0 0-0 6, Emma Hammons 0 0 0-0 0, Koren Truance 1 1 0-0 5, Mary Howell 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 11-42 5-8 28. 3-pt goals: 1-5. Rebounds: 12-O, 22-D = 34 (Cremeens 9, Petro 8, Reed 6). Turnovers: 20. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.