Johnson sworn in for sixth term to 117th Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C — U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, was sworn in on Sunday to represent Ohio’s Sixth Congressional District in the 117th Congress.

It marks the beginning of Johnson’s sixth term in Congress, after first being elected in 2010.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to have been chosen by the hardworking people of Eastern and Southeastern Ohio to represent them in Congress, especially as we embark on tackling the many difficult issues ahead,” Johnson said in a statement.

“From the day I was first elected in 2010, I’ve always said that I work for you — it’s not the other way around. That is still true today, because I didn’t run for office to have a title or sit in a big office. Rather, I chose to serve in order to improve the lives of the American people, and to ensure that our children and grandchildren have the same or better opportunities than the generations before us. “

Johnson said he would “remain a proud resident of Marietta, Ohio, not the Washington D.C. Beltway.”

For the 117th Congress, Johnson will maintain four offices in Eastern and Southeastern Ohio, located in Marietta, Cambridge, Ironton and Salem.

“One of the most rewarding parts of serving the great people of Eastern and Southeastern Ohio is helping to solve problems for those struggling with one of the many federal agencies,” Johnson said. “And I am extremely proud of my office’s track record of solving problems for those who call my office for help. Whether it’s something as simple as getting you a passport, to ensuring you get your Social Security benefits, or cutting through the bureaucratic red tape at the Department of Veterans Affairs, IRS, or any other federal agency, I am willing to help. So, if you’re having trouble with a federal agency, please do not hesitate to contact me.”

In the 117th Congress, Johnson will once again serve on the powerful House Energy & Commerce Committee, where he will continue his focus on American energy independence and the jobs that come with it, expanding economic opportunities for those he serves, and on telecommunications issues, including his ongoing fight to bring high-speed broadband internet access to unserved and underserved areas in rural America.