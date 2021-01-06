Angela Jewell
Angela Jewell, 50, of South Point, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
