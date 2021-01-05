January 6, 2021

Richard Innis

Published 5:03 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Richard Innis

Richard Innis, 85, of Patriot, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy Schumn.

No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

