Jefferson Matney

Dec. 26, 1938– Dec. 26, 2021

Jefferson James Edward “Jeff” Matney, 82, of Kitts Hill, husband of Bernice Huff Matney, died Saturday morning, Jan. 2, 2021, at Edgewood Manor in Lucasville.

Jeff was born Dec. 26, 1938, in Waterloo, a son of the late John and Dosha White Matney.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, attended Westwood Freewill Baptist Church and was retired from Pennco.

Jeff was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a brother; John Matney, and two sisters; Wanda Lyall and Mae Matney.

Surviving, in addition to his loving wife of 60 years, are two sons; Christopher Dean Matney, and wife, Wendy, of Kitts Hill, and Jeffrey Dewayne Matney, of Hackensack, New Jersey; four sisters; Ruth Pemberton, Mary Wagner, Cecilia Matney-Herrell, and Frances Worley, all of Ironton; a brother; Michael Pemberton of Ironton, and two granddaughters; Kristen Wilds and husband, Michael Shayne, and Hannah Matney (Alex Joiner); and he was so loved by many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Kirby Flats Cemetery by Brother Ivan Asbury. Arrangements are under the direction of Preston Family Funeral Home, Ashland, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeff’s memory to Westwood Freewill Baptist Church, 1820 Hoods Creek Pike, Ashland, Kentucky 41102.