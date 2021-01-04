January 6, 2021

Donna Leffingwell

Donna Leffingwell

Donna Jean Leffingwell, 73, of Proctorville, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

