Kentucky Girl Scouts launch 2021 cookie season

ERLANGER, Ky. — Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road had to quickly navigate unexpected changes during the 2020 cookie season due to COVID-19.

For 2021, Girl Scout Cookies are back and Kentucky Girl Scouts are more prepared than ever to sell safely with new innovative virtual tools that will optimize socially distant and contactless sales.

Kentucky Girl Scouts are also adding a brand new cookie, the Toast Yay!™, which is exclusively offered by select councils — and only available locally from Kentucky Girl Scouts.

The new Toast Yay!™ is a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing and packed with rich flavor. The Toast-Yay! will give customers a new way to celebrate joy, alongside other favorites like Thin Mints® and Caramel deLites®.

If customers typically buy Girl Scout Cookies from a local Girl Scout, they can ask her about the Girl Scout Digital Cookie® platform. This streamlined platform keeps girls front-and-center, while offering a convenient way for customers to buy cookies online and support girls at the same time. This year Girl Scouts can also use the Smart Cookies Mobile App, another digital tool that allows girls to sell cookies and track their progress right from their mobile devices.

If customers are looking for a local Girl Scout to purchase cookies from, head to the GSKWR website to be connected with a Girl Scout from your area: https://www.gskentucky.org/findcookies.