Herd’s Becker earns All-American honors from football writers

Jason Corriher

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Thundering Herd linebacker Tavante Beckett was tabbed as a second team All-America selection by the Football Writers Association of America on Wednesday.

Beckett also won the league’s Defensive Player of the Year honor earlier this month before announcing his intention to focus on the NFL Draft.

He averaged 9.6 tackles per game, had 7.5 TFLs, one forced fumble, a nation-leading four fumble recoveries and one touchdown.

Beckett was a two-time C-USA Defensive Player of the Week and was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Thundering Herd’s win over then-No. 23 Appalachian State.

The All-America nod was Marshall’s fourth of the postseason. Right guard Cain Madden earned first team honors from USA Today and Pro Football Focus, while garnering second team acclaim from the Associated Press.