Senior trio lead Flyers to easy win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — When the Boston Celtics are really good, they have a big trio.

The St. Joseph Flyers aren’t anywhere near as good as any Celtics team big trio or not, but they do have a nice senior trio of their own and they helped lead their team to a 53-26 win over the Rock Hill Redmen on Tuesday.

Jackson Rowe scored 16 points and hit four 3-pointers, J.C. Damron had 16 points and Jimmy Mahlmeister had 13 points as each hit a 3-pointer to lead the Flyers’ offense.

“It was nice to see Jimmy shoot the ball well. Jackson has been lights out the last three games. J.C. just keeps playing well every game,” said Flyers’ coach Chris Barnes.

“But we still need to sure up our unforced turnovers. We have too many, but some of that is because we are playing very hard, especially on the defensive end.”

The Redmen (1-4) were led by Jacob Schwab with 9 points while Owen Hankins had 8.

“Matt Sheridan did a nice job on (Brayden) Adams holding him scoreless. Jimmy did a good job on Hankins and J.C. did a good job on (Brayden) Malone. Those are their three main scorers and the had a total of 10 points,” said Barnes.

The Flyers hit eight 3-pointers for the game including four straight to start the game as they took a 17-8 first quarter lead.

In all, St. Joseph hit five triples in the quarter as Rowe, Damron, Mahlmeister, Jared Johnson and Sheridan went deep.

Schwab scored 4 points in the quarter to pace the Redmen.

Damron had 7 points in the second quarter as the Flyers opened up a 26-12 lead and led 28-14 at the half.

Rowe hit another 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Damron had 4 points and Mahlmeister a basket to account for all 11 points and the lead was now 39-22.

Rowe knocked down two more trifectas in the fourth quarter as he scored 8 points and Mahlmeister had 4 points including 2-of-2 at the line.

Schwab hit a 3-pointer for the Redmen who managed just 4 points in the quarter.

The Flyers play at Western on Saturday. Rock Hill host Portsmouth on Wednesday.

St. Joseph 17 11 11 14 = 53

Rock Hill 8 6 8 4 = 26

ST. JOSEPH (3-1): Jackson Rowe 1 4 2-2 16, Will Whaley 0 0 0-0 0, Matt Sheridan 1 1 0-0 5, J.C. Damron 5 1 3-5 16, Jared Johnson 0 1 0-0 3, Michael Mahlmeister 0 0 0-0 0, Max Weber 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Salisbury 0 0 0-0 0, Jimmy Mahlmeister 4 1 2-2 13. Totals: 11 8 7-9 53. Foujls: 9. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (1-4): Noah Doddridge 0 0 0-0 0, Dylan Griffith 0 0 1-2 1, Owen Hankins 3 0 2-2 8, Caleb Murphy 1 0 0-0 2, Brayden Adams 0 0 0-0 0, Deven Long 0 0 0-2 0, Trenton Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Victor Day 0 0 2-2 2, Hunter Blagg 0 0 0-0 0, Jason Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Braydon Malone 1 0 0-0 0, Chanz Pancake 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Schwab 3 1 0-0 9, James Knipp 0 0 0-0 0, Lane Smith 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 9 1 5-8 26. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.