Pick’n Save to close Ironton location next month

Ironton will soon have one less grocery store in operation.

Pick’n Save Foods, located at The Hills shopping plaza, will be closing this month, company officials announced.

“SpartanNash and our Pick’n Save store have proudly served the Ironton community for many years,” Meredith Gremel, vice president, corporate affairs and communications for Spartan Nash, the store’s parent company, said in a statement provided to The Ironton Tribune on Wednesday. “Recently, we made the difficult decision not to renew our lease, and we have announced to our associates that we will be closing Pick’n Save, located at 1113 Ironton Hills Dr. in Ironton.”

Gremel said the store’s final day of operation will be in late January.

“This closure is a business decision based on our continuous evaluation of our retail footprint and what is best for our more than 150 corporate-owned stores, our associates and the communities we serve,” she said.