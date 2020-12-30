December 31, 2020

Bernice Martin

Published 6:47 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Bernice Martin, 80, of Burlington, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at her, residence.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

 

