Agencies bring COVID-19 vaccine to those with developmental disabilities

Coal Grove — Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities and the Lawrence County Health Department held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at LCDD’s Open Door School in Coal Grove on Monday.

Individuals with developmental disabilities who live in congregate care settings and their service providers are prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1A.

“A congregate care setting is any residence where two or more people with developmental disabilities reside,” Julie Monroe, superintendent of Lawrence County DD, said. “Several individuals we serve meet that criteria and their service providers have carried the weight of responsibility for keeping them safe through this pandemic. So, we were very thankful the Lawrence County Health Department worked to get a clinic set up so quickly.”

Getting the vaccine rolled out so quickly was a team effort. According to Georgia Dillon, Lawrence County Health commissioner, the LCDD’s willingness to provide the facility and coordinate the event helped tremendously.

“The LCDD staff worked hard to obtain the medical information and consents needed for people to receive the vaccine,” Dillon said.

More than 40 vaccines were given on Monday, with future clinics to occur at the location. For more information about LCDD, contact the Board office at 740-532-7401.