Patricia Maynard

Patricia Evelyn Maynard, 80, of Proctorville, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at home.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with burial to follow. Visitation will be held 10–10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.
