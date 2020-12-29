Parade to honor Proctorville man on 100th birthday

PROCTORVILLE — A parade is planned for Friday to honor a Proctorville man as he becomes a centenarian.

Lenville Mays will turn 100 on New Year’s Day and the community is planning a birthday parade with cars, firetrucks, banners, balloons and more.

Paradegoers will assemble at Fairland High School at 1 p.m. and the parade will travel to Beulah Baptist Church, located at the intersection of County Road 411 and County Road 107.

Mays will be waiting in his truck on the church parking lot. Parade goers will drive around the church parking lot and wave their congratulations to him. A container will be available where cards and good wishes for Mr. Mays can be deposited.

For decades, Mays, a much-loved man in the Proctorville community, has been a supporter of Fairland sports programs and a fixture at high school girls and boys basketball games. He and his wife raised five children in the house where he still resides. At age 95, Mays bought himself a new pickup truck and was still driving himself to church before the pandemic hit.