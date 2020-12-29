Low-cost blood profile screenings offered throughout the region

ASHLAND, Ky. — Many healthcare providers recommend patients undergo routine blood screening regularly. King’s Daughters Medical Center has made access to these tests easy with our Low-Cost Blood Profile program.

They are offering this blood screening to help be a partner in achieving better health for $25. No physician order or appointment is needed. However, fasting is required. Results will be mailed to participants’ homes and available in MyChart in one to two days. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Insurance cannot be billed.

The LCBP includes the most commonly ordered lab tests, including:

• Complete Blood Count: Screens for and monitors conditions that affect the blood cells, including anemia, infection, inflammation, blood disorders and some types of cancer.

• Comprehensive Metabolic Panel: Provides information about the current status of the metabolism, including kidneys and liver; electrolyte and acid/base balance; blood glucose levels; and blood proteins.

• Lipid Panel: Includes measures of total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol (bad); HDL cholesterol (good); and triglycerides.

• Thyroid Stimulating Hormone: Screens for and aids in the diagnosis of thyroid disorders, including both low and high function.

We also offer optional A1C testing for just $5. The A1C test provides information about the average levels of blood glucose over the past three months. The A1C is an important tool in the management of diabetes.

All screenings take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The locations and dates for the screenings include:

King’s Daughters Center for Advanced Imaging

2225 Central Ave., Ashland, Ky.

Fridays, Jan. 8 through June 25

King’s Daughters Bellefonte Center

1000 Ashland Drive, Suite 302, Russell, Ky.

Thursdays, Jan. 7 through June 24

King’s Daughters Ohio

2001 Scioto Trail, Portsmouth, Ohio

Jan. 15 • March 19 • May 21

King’s Daughters Medical Specialties Kinneys Lane

1729 Kinneys Lane,

Portsmouth, Ohio

Feb. 15 • April 19 • June 21

King’s Daughters Family Care Center Grayson

100 Bellefonte Rd., Grayson, Ky.

Jan. 8 • March 12 • May 14

King’s Daughters Family Care Center Ironton

912 Park Ave., Ironton, Ohio

Jan. 28 • Feb. 25 • March 25 • April 22 • May 27 • June 24

King’s Daughters Medical Specialties Prestonsburg

1279 Old Abbott Mtn. Road, Prestonsburg, Ky.

Jan. 27 • March 24 • May 26

King’s Daughters Medical Specialties Jackson

14395 State Route 93, Jackson Ohio

Jan. 15 • March 19 • May 21

King’s Daughters Family Care Center Wheelersburg

8750 Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg, Ohio

Jan. 8 • March 12 • May 14

For the most up-to-date testing schedule, stay tuned to our Facebook page or visit the events calendar at KingsDaughtersHealth.com.