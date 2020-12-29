Lady Panthers go early to key win over Lady Vikings

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — Might need a little STP in the Chesapeake Lady Panthers’ gas tank.

There was some stop-and-go in the Lady Panthers’ engine but they were able to make it go fast enough at the start as they beat the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings 61-52 on Monday.

“We were a little sloppy and played in spurts,” said Chesapeake coach Chris Ball.

Chesapeake (4-2) had its engine running at the start by jumping ahead 18-8. Maddie Ward hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points, Robin Isaacs had a triple and Blake Anderson was 3-of-4 at the foul line.

Morgan Lyons — who scored 6 of the Lady Vikings’ 8 points in the first quarter — scored 7 points in the second quarter and Desiree Simpson added 4 more as the Lady Vikings cut the deficit to 26-21 at the half.

Anderson had 6 points and Ward 5 as Chesapeake pushed its lead to 41-33 in the third quarter.

Anderson had 9 points in the fourth quarter including 5-of-5 at the foul line, Brooklyn McComas hit a trey and scored 5 points and Ward added 4 more as the Lady Panthers erased any comeback hopes of the Lady Vikings.

Simpson scored 7 points while Lyons, Kylee Thompson and Kelsi Gothard scored 4 each for Symmes Valley (5-5).

“We got off to a bad start and could never recover,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce. “We made a couple of runs but Chesapeake always had an answer.”

Anderson led Chesapeake with 20 points while Ward scored 17 and McComas added 8.

“(Anderson) has scored well for us the last two games. She’s very athletic and has improved offensively. She takes some of the offensive pressure off Ward,” said Ball.

Morgan Lyons led all scorers with 21 points while Simpson had 17 and Thompson 8.

Jenna Malone and Simpson each pulled down 10 rebounds. Lyons and Thompson had a pair of assists and Simpson 4 steals.

“Symmes Valley has some young, talented players this year. Lyons and Simpson both gave us problems. Both have a bright future,” said Balls.

Chesapeake will host Fairland on Wednesday. Symmes Valley entertains New Boston on Monday.

Chesapeake 18 8 15 20 = 61

Sym. Valley 8 13 12 19 = 52

CHESAPEAKE (4-2): Kandace Pauley 1 0 0-1 2, Jessica Dillion 0 0 0-0 0, Robin Isaacs 0 1 0-1 3, Blake Anderson 6 0 8-9 20, Brooklyn McComas 1 2 0-0 8, Maddie Ward 3 2 5-6 17, Emily Duncan 3 0 1-5 7, Ashley Conley 2 0 0-0 4. Totals; 16 5 14-21 61. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Pauley.

SYMMES VALLEY (5-5): Jenna Malone 0 0 0-2 0, Morgan Lyons 4 2 7-12 21, Jordan Lyons 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 7 0 3-3 17, Kylee Thompson 2 1 1-3 8, Hailee Gordon 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsi Gothard 3 0 0-0 6, Alison Klaiber 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3 11-20 52. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.