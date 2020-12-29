Jacqueline Chaffin
Jacqueline Chaffin
Jacqueline Chaffin, 52, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Hospice House of Huntington.
The family will receive friends from 4–5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, to share in Jacqueline’s memory.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Patricia Varney
Patricia Varney Patricia Ellen Varney, 68, of Barboursville, West Virginia, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center,... read more