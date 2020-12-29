December 29, 2020

Jacqueline Chaffin

Jacqueline Chaffin, 52, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Hospice House of Huntington.

The family will receive friends from 4–5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, to share in Jacqueline’s memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

