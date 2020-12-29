Dakota Price

Dakota Price, 18, of Ironton, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at his residence.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Charles Ferguson officiating. Calling hours will be Saturday, 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Price family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.