December 29, 2020

  • 36°

Pearl Smith

By Obituaries

Published 2:35 pm Monday, December 28, 2020

Pearl Smith

Pearl Barker Smith, 95, of Ironton, died on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Woodland Cemetery, with Pastor Sam Peters officiating.

A memorial celebration of life will be held later in the spring or early summer of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry and/or the Ironton Pet Shelter (Lawrence County Humane Society).

Phillips Funeral Home 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

To offer the Smith family condolences, go to www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

 

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you ever make New Year's resolutions?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business