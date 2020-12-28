Patricia Maynard
Patricia Maynard
Patricia Evelyn Maynard, 78, of Proctorville, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at home.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with burial to follow. Visitation will be held 10–10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Pearl Smith
Pearl Smith Pearl Barker Smith, 95, of Ironton, died on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. A graveside service will be held... read more