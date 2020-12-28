December 29, 2020

Patricia Maynard

Patricia Maynard

Patricia Evelyn Maynard, 78, of Proctorville, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at home.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with burial to follow. Visitation will be held 10–10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

