Lawrence County DD seeks input

COAL GROVE — The Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities (LCDD) has released its three-year strategic plan for public review and comment.

The document can be found on the LCDD website at www.lawrencedd.org, and input can be submitted via email to info@lawrencedd.org through Jan. 8.

According to superintendent Julie Monroe, the plan was developed after review of outcomes from the previous strategic plan, as well as input from people served and their families, staff members and community partners.

“We rely heavily on input from our stakeholders to assist us in identifying service needs,” Monroe said.

Initiatives included in the three-year plan include improving service options to people to served, increasing public awareness about LCDD services, assuring long-term sustainability, providing high-quality customer service and building more community partnerships.

“As a public agency, especially one that relies on local tax dollars, we welcome input from the community-at-large,” Monroe said.

In addition to the website, more information about LCDD services may be obtained by calling the board office at 740-532-7401.