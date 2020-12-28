Katherine Thacker

Katherine Thacker, 84, of Chesapeake, died Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020, at home.

She is survived by her husband Bob Thacker.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Good Hope Cemetery, Crown City. There will be no visitation.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.