December 29, 2020

Katherine Thacker

Published 10:26 am Monday, December 28, 2020

Katherine Thacker

Katherine Thacker, 84, of Chesapeake, died Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020, at home.

She is survived by her husband Bob Thacker.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Good Hope Cemetery, Crown City. There will be no visitation.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

