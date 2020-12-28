Delbert Falor

Delbert Lee Falor Sr., 66, of Ashland, Kentucky, died on Monday Dec. 21, 2020, leaving from his home in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca.

Keeping with the families wishes he will be cremated.

Memorial donations can be made to the family to help with final expenses.

His children have entrusted his care to the Taylor-Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.