Rotary Fountain decorations expanded

The winter nights will be a little brighter this season in Ironton. Strings of lights adorn a large Christmas tree and bushes in Rotary fountain, and a box for letters to Santa and additional decorations atop the bushes complete the décor.

“This year we wanted to build on what we have had in years past. In particular, our decorations at the Rotary Fountain,” Mayor Sam Cramblit II said. “In years past, we just had our tree and lit it with multi-colored lights. This year we wanted to brighten it up more, so we purchased all new white lights and some decorations to bring more attention to the area.”

While COVID-19 has put a damper on many in-person events, he hopes the festive area will provide a ray of hope that will shine toward the future.

“This year has taken a toll on many people in our city in many aspects, and we wanted to do something that could lift some spirits and give folks hope for the future,” Cramblit said.

The Rotary Club of Ironton joined in the efforts, donating to allow the purchase of new lights. Cramblit is hopeful that community organizations will continue joining together to advance the city and draw in residents from neighboring areas.

“Our plan is to keep building toward a larger showcase of Christmas decorations and activities during the holiday season in the coming years,” Cramblit said. “Working together with our civic groups and volunteer network, I am very confident we can accomplish that goal and build something very special for our residents while also drawing attention to our city from residents of other communities throughout the Tri-State.”