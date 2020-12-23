Tony Stanley

Feb. 19, 1954–Dec. 22, 2020

Tony Stanley, 66, of Patriot, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center.

Tony was born on Feb. 19, 1954, in Gallia County, son of the late Vernon and Jemima Job Transeau Stanley.

He married Deborah Ann Johnston, of Arkansas, on May 16, 1990, in Gallia County; and she survives him along with stepchildren, Angeleke McElwain, James Wesley Watts, Jr., Sarah Ann Smathers and Stephanie Rose Diane Clemmens; several step-grandchildren; two brothers, Tom (Carolyn) Stanley and Jack Stanley, all of Patriot; four sisters, Margaret Avery, of Pedro, Kathy Harrison, of Crown City, Linda (Joe) O’Dell, of Gallipolis, and Mary (David) Whealdon, of Patriot; and many nieces and nephews.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Vonley Cline Stanley and Ralph Stanley; one sister, Judy Mae Beiler; and two brothers-in-law, Gene Avery and Wayne E. Harrison Jr.

Tony worked at different jobs throughout his life, helping his father in timber cutting and helping build Timber Ridge Lake.

He loved to paint various subjects and played the guitar, violin and banjo.

Tony also loved writing songs. He loved hunting, fishing, and finding Indian artifacts.

Tony loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and was an inspiration to them.

He attended Lecta Christian Union Church. Tony loved his Lord and Savior with all his heart.

The funeral service for Tony will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Willis Funeral Home in Gallipolis, with Pastor Mick Browning officiating. Burial will follow at the family homeplace. Friends may call prior to the service Tuesday from noon-1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Those in attendance are asked to follow the CDC guidelines of practicing social distancing and are required to follow the Ohio mandate of wearing face masks.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.