Shawn Akers

Shawn David Akers, 41, of Raceland, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

He is survived by fiancé, Sherri Mayle.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

