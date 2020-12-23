John Morgan

John Moran, 86, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Nov. 11, 2020, at Heartland of Riverview Assisted Living, from the effects of COVID-19.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Moran.

A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1304 Sixth Ave. Huntington, West Virginia by Father Dean Borgmeyer. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.