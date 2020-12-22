December 22, 2020

Raymond Murphy

By Obituaries

Published 11:01 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Raymond Murphy

Raymond Murphy

Raymond Joseph Murphy, 82, of South Point, died on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Colleen Murphy.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com

 

