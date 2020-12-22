Raymond Murphy

Raymond Joseph Murphy, 82, of South Point, died on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Colleen Murphy.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com