Brenda Campbell

Brenda K. Campbell, 67, of Greenup, Kentucky, died on Dec. 20, 2020.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Mike Campbell.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, with Reverend David Price officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at the Petty Family Cemetery in South Point.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.