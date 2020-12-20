Green routs Southern to give Blankenship first career win

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Green Bobcats got their first win of the season Saturday against the Southern Tornadoes in a 76-56 one-sided game.

The win came as a first for Green’s first-year head coach Scott Blankenship. Blankenship was an assistant with the basketball team in the 1990’s and coach in the AAU circuit before returning home to Franklin Furnace to coach the Bobcats.

Green (1-2) took an early first quarter lead thanks to their dynamic duo in the two Levi’s, senior Levi Singleton and sophomore Levi Sampson.

Sampson scored 8 points in the first quarter while Singleton hit a pair of 3-pointers and split a set of free throws for 7 points as the Bobcats led 20-13 at the end of the quarter.

Southern (0-4) struggled in the second quarter as they let the game get out of hand. Singleton splashed in another pair of 3-pointers and Sampson scored 10 more points to put his total at 18 points in the first half.

After falling behind 40-21 at the half, Southern’s Lincoln Rose tried to get the Tornadoes out of the hole. Rose scored 8 points in the third quarter but couldn’t match the Bobcats’ offense.

Rose led the Tornadoes in scoring with 14 points in the game.

Ethan Huffman, the 6’1 senior, picked the scoring back up for Green with 10 points in the fourth quarter but Southern outscored Green in the quarter 25-23.

Sampson led the game in scoring with 32 points. Singleton scored 21 points and Huffman scored 17 points for Green.

Issac McCarty and Ryan Laudermitt scored 13 points apiece for Southern and Arron Drummer scored 10 points.

Green will play Portsmouth Clay on Jan. 8.

Southern 13 8 11 25 = 57

Green 20 20 13 23 = 76

RACINE SOUTHERN (0-4): Isaac McCarty 1 4 0-0 13, Chase Bailey 0 0 0-0 0, Aiden Hill 1 0 0-0 2, Ryan Laudermitt 2 2 3-4 13, Tanner Lisle 0 0 0-0 0, Cade Anderson 0 0 0-0 0, Cruz Brinager 0 2 0-0 4, Lincoln Rose 7 0 0-3 14, Arron Drummer 4 0 2-2 10. Totals: 15 6 5-9 56. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.

GREEN (1-2): Levi Sampson 10 2 6-9 32, Ethan Huffman 4 0 9-11 17, Levi Blevins 3 0 0-0 0 6, Levi Waddell 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Chaffins 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Singleton 1 4 5-6 21, Wiley Sanders 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6 20-26 76. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.