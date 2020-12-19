Ellison, Gothard spark Lady Vikings’ SOC win

Jim Walker

WILLOW WOOD — For the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings, it wasn’t how you start but how you finally start playing.

Western jumped out to an 11-point first quarter lead before the Lady Vikings rallied to take the lead at the half and went on to beat the Lady Indians 65-48 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Saturday.

Symmes Valley coach Shannon Pierce credited Kelsi Gothard and Jordan Ellison for the jump start that triggered the comeback.

“We got off to a really slow start. Kelsi Gothard and Jordan Ellison came in and gave us spark defensively,” said Pierce.

On the offensive side, Desiree Simpson scored a game-high 24 points to go with 17 rebounds and 3 steals.

Morgan Lyons had 15 points with 4 assists and 5 steals. Kylee Thompson got 14 points and 3 assists. Ellison had 4 steals and Gothard 3.

“Desiree played a great game. Kylee played her best game of the year. Jenna had a good all-around game. Morgan played well in the second half. We just have to put a four-quarter game together,” said Pierce.

Alyssa Marhoover scored 8 points and Kenzi Ferneau had 5 as Western (2-3, 2-1) took an 18-7 lead.

The Lady Vikings stepped up the defense in the second quarter as they outscored Western 20-7 to take a 30-29 lead. Simpson scored 12 points and Thompson added 5 in the quarter.

Symmes Valley (3-3, 3-1) extended its lead to 45-38 in the third quarter as Simpson and Lyons combined for 12 points and each hit a 3-pointer.

Kenzi Ferneau hit a trey and had 5 points for Western.

The Lady Vikings then pulled away in the fourth quarter as Lyons scored 7 points and six different players scored.

Western 18 7 13 10 = 48

Sym. Valley 7 20 18 20 = 65

WESTERN (2-3, 2-1): Alicia Francis 4 2 0-0 14, Sakayla Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Tackett 1 0 2-6 4, Taylor Grooms 0 0 1-3 1, Alyssa Marhoover 4 0 4-4 12, Chloe Beekman 0 0 2-2 2, Kenzi Ferneau 3 3 0-2 15. Totals: 12 5 9-17 48. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: Marhoover.

SYMMES VALLEY (3-3, 3-1): Jenna Malone 1 0 2-2 4, Morgan Lyons 5 1 2-4 15, Jordan Ellison 1 0 0-0 2, Desiree Simpson 9 2 0-0 24, Kylee Thompson 6 0 2-4 14, Kelsi Gothard 1 0 0-0 2, Alison Klaiber 0 0 0-0 0, Spring Ross 2 0 0-1 4. Totals: 28-65 6-9 65. 3-pt goals: 3-6. Rebounds: 37 (Simpson 17, Malone 5, Ross 5). Assists: 17 (Malone 7, Lyons 4, Thompson 3). Steals: 17 (Lyons 5, Ellison 4, Gothard 3, Simpson 3). Turnovers: 13. Blocks: 3 (Malone 2, Ross). Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.