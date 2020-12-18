December 19, 2020

  • 30°

Lisa Jones

By Obituaries

Published 12:32 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

Lisa Jones

Lisa Jones, 40, of Ironton, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, in Ashland, Kentucky.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday in Quillen Cemetery in Greenup, Kentucky, with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, or call 740-532-2144.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Christmas movie?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business