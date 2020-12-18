Lisa Jones

Lisa Jones, 40, of Ironton, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, in Ashland, Kentucky.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday in Quillen Cemetery in Greenup, Kentucky, with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, or call 740-532-2144.

