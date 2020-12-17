Roger Rucker

Roger Ray Rucker, 62, of Scottown, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis.

He is survived by his wife Tammy Walters Rucker.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Crown City Cemetery, Crown City. Proctorville VFW Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

