December 17, 2020

Roger Rucker

By Obituaries

Published 1:06 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

Roger Rucker

Roger Ray Rucker, 62, of Scottown, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis.

He is survived by his wife Tammy Walters Rucker.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Crown City Cemetery, Crown City. Proctorville VFW Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

