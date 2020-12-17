December 17, 2020

  • 34°

Mona Hart

By Obituaries

Published 1:13 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

Mona Hart

Mona Sue Thacker Hart, 69, of South Point, died Dec. 15, 2020 at Kings Daughters Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Reverend Bill Flannery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Those attending are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing. Burial will follow in Getaway Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhonme.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business