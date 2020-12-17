Mona Hart

Mona Sue Thacker Hart, 69, of South Point, died Dec. 15, 2020 at Kings Daughters Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Reverend Bill Flannery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Those attending are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing. Burial will follow in Getaway Cemetery.

