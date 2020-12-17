Buddy Blizzard

Buddy Blizzard, 62, of Wheelersburg, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at King’s Daughters Medical Center, in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be noon Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Douglas Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Junior Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Phillips Funeral Home.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.